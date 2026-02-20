Curt Cignetti Gets New Deal with Indiana University

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana University and Head Football coach Curt Cignetti have agreed to new contract terms, increasing his average annual salary to $13.2 million.

This new deal does not change the length of his contract, but it increases his annual salary, which was previously at $11.6 million.

The deal was reached as a result of a clause in his prior contract that requires renegotiation to keep him among the top three highest-paid college football coaches each time Indiana reaches the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Cignetti’s deal with IU runs through 2033. Cignetti is 27-2 at Indiana, which won its first national title in 2025 and its first outright Big Ten title since 1945.

Indiana also recently awarded new multiyear contracts to coordinators Mike Shanahan (offense) and Bryant Haines (defense), who last week won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant.

