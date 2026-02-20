Indiana’s Largest FAFSA Filing Event is Sunday

STATEWIDE — College Goal Sunday returns to Indiana this weekend.

On Feb. 22, financial aid experts will be available at 34 sites across the state to offer Hoosier families and students free, in-person assistance for completing the FAFSA.

Students filling out the FAFSA should have the necessary tax documents and personal information with them, including a Social Security number and driver’s license.

Filing the FAFSA is required for Indiana state aid and federal financial aid. Filing after the April 15 deadline is allowed, but money for eligible students is not guaranteed.

For more than 37 years, College Goal Sunday has helped tens of thousands of Hoosier families successfully submit the FAFSA.

