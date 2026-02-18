Google Pixel Unveils New 10a Phone Aimed At Customers On A Budget

Google Pixel and its developing array of electronics have captured the fandom of many, including the Pixel smartphone line. Now in its tenth iteration for the said devices, Google Pixel is introducing the new 10a, aimed at consumers who are looking for a feature-packed yet affordable smartphone option.

Here at Hip-Hop Wired, we’re big fans of the Pixel 10 flagship phone, and we’re happy to report that many of the features from that device, including the lauded AI features and one of the best camera systems in the business.

The Pixel 10a comes in four colorways, Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian, and has a flat back design made for easy in and out access to your pockets. The phone also boasts a rugged exterior, featuring for the first time recycled cobalt, copper, gold, and tungsten. The 10a also has a satin-finish 100% recylced alunminum frame, and an 81% recycled back cover.

Love News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

More details on the outside include IP68 water and dust protection, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i cover glass, which is an upgrade, and said to stand up to scratches and those inevitable drops we’re all susceptible to. The Actua display comes in at 6.3 inches, and sis aid to be 11% brighter than 10a’s predecessor, the 9a.

Another upgrade is faster charging, especially for those on the go. The 10a boasts up to over 30 hours of battery life, and up to 120 hours if the Extreme Battery Saver featured enable. Further, 10a owners will get seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drops upgrades, just like the flagship. And for the first time in the A-series devices, the 10a will have Satellite SOS, providing emergency services without cellular service or Wi-Fi.

Google phones are known for their excellent cameras, and the 10a carries on the tradition. The phone’s main camera clocks in at 48MP, and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The camera also features Macro Focus and Night Sight. And for the first time in the A-Series, the phone will have Auto Best Take, Camera Coach, which employs Google’s Gemini, and Gemini’s AI will also help edit snaps inside Google Photos.

Under the hood, the Google Tensor G4 chip powers Gemini in all its glory. The chip also powers the Nano Banana image generator, which provides several creative possibilities.

The Google Pixel 10a sells at the retail price of $499 in the aforementioned colorways, along with matching cases available for purchase. The company is also rolling out the new Pixel Buds 2a.

To pre-order the 10a, click here. To pre-order the Pixel Buds 2a, click here. Check out the accompanying blog here.

—

Photo: Google

Google Pixel Unveils New 10a Phone Aimed At Customers On A Budget was originally published on hiphopwired.com