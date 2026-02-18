Listen Live
Jill Scott New Album Features Amazing Collaborations

Jill Scott Returns With ‘To Whom This May Concern’

Published on February 17, 2026

Jill Scott
Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Jill Scott Returns With ‘To Whom This May Concern’

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning icon Jill Scott releases her sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern, marking her first album of new music in over a decade. The album, available digitally, on CD, and as a special single LP gold vinyl edition, invites listeners to step into Jill’s backyard and experience a blend of soul, hip-hop, jazz, spoken word, and house music. Featuring collaborations with Ab-Soul, JID, Tierra Whack, and Too $hort, the project is a cross-generational, cross-genre experience rooted in authenticity and freedom. To Whom This May Concern is a bold, communal, and fearless body of work that was worth the wait. Source: https://www.antimusic.com/p/26/p0215jill_scott_returns_with_to_whom_this_may_concern.shtml

