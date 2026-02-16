Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Pushes Back on ‘Nice’ Image: ‘Don’t Play With Me’

Published on February 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kelly Rowland Fabletics Capsule Collection
Source: Courtesy by Fabletics / Fabletics

Kelly Rowland Pushes Back on ‘Nice’ Image: ‘Don’t Play With Me’

Kelly Rowland is setting the record straight about her personality, emphasizing that she won’t hesitate to defend herself and her loved ones. In a recent interview, the Grammy-winning artist addressed a common misconception that she is only nice and won’t respond to provocation. Referring to a tense red carpet incident in Cannes last year, Rowland stood by her decision to set boundaries and not back down. She also highlighted disparities in how she was treated compared to others in similar situations. Additionally, Rowland shared a humorous anecdote from her time in Destiny’s Child, recalling a mishap involving a helicopter and a missing wig during the filming of the “Survivor” music video. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/kelly-rowland-dont-play-with-me

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
BHM 2026
7 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

NAACP President Cornell William Brooks Discusses August March From Selma To D.C.
7 Items
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

5 Historic NAACP Moments That Changed America

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Linebacker, Jacob Savage, Reveals He Will Wear Number 21 Creating A 21 Savage CFB Jersey

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close