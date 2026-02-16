Source: Courtesy by Fabletics / Fabletics

Kelly Rowland Pushes Back on ‘Nice’ Image: ‘Don’t Play With Me’

Kelly Rowland is setting the record straight about her personality, emphasizing that she won’t hesitate to defend herself and her loved ones. In a recent interview, the Grammy-winning artist addressed a common misconception that she is only nice and won’t respond to provocation. Referring to a tense red carpet incident in Cannes last year, Rowland stood by her decision to set boundaries and not back down. She also highlighted disparities in how she was treated compared to others in similar situations. Additionally, Rowland shared a humorous anecdote from her time in Destiny’s Child, recalling a mishap involving a helicopter and a missing wig during the filming of the “Survivor” music video. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/kelly-rowland-dont-play-with-me