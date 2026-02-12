Listen Live
The celebration of life for Hailey Buzbee, a 17-year-old from Fishers, Indiana, is being held today, February 12, 2026, at ITOWN Church in Fishers.

Published on February 12, 2026

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Source: Buzzbee Family / Buzzbee Family

The public service begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream is available to honor her memory and join the community in paying tribute.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Hailey, remembered for her kindness, love of music, and dedication to journalism, was a junior at Hamilton Southeastern High School and served as the director of news for her school’s broadcast program.

Her family and community have come together to celebrate her life, with events like a balloon release and the declaration of February as “Go Pink for Hailey Month” in Fishers.

To watch the livestream of Hailey Buzbee’s celebration of life, visit live.itownchurch.com.

LIVESTREAM: Hailey Buzbee’s Celebration of Life was originally published on wibc.com

