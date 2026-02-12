Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 12, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In the latest edition of “What We Need to Know,” Sybil Wilkes breaks down the critical stories shaping our world today. From significant legal battles in Washington to the economic realities hitting our kitchen tables, staying informed is the first step toward staying empowered. Here is a closer look at the key moments from today’s report. ✕

Federal Grand Jury Rejects Indictment of Lawmakers In a rare and significant legal turn, a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., has refused to indict six Democratic lawmakers. The investigation, led by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, focused on a video in which these representatives urged military members to refuse illegal orders. The Justice Department sought to bring charges under a statute prohibiting interference with military discipline. However, the grand jury returned a “no true bill,” effectively rejecting the prosecution’s case. This move is highly unusual in federal proceedings and signals a major setback for the Justice Department’s attempt to penalize political speech regarding military conduct.

Heated Clashes Over Epstein Records Tensions boiled over on Capitol Hill during a fiery House Judiciary Committee hearing involving Attorney General Pam Bondi. The session quickly intensified as lawmakers scrutinized the Justice Department’s handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s records. Democrats accused Bondi of orchestrating a cover-up, specifically citing the redaction of names belonging to powerful associates while failing to protect the privacy of survivors. The atmosphere was charged, with several Epstein survivors seated directly behind the Attorney General. Despite pressure from Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Bondi refused to offer a direct apology to the survivors in the room, further fueling the outrage over accountability and transparency in the justice system.

The Rising Cost of Tariffs on Our Households A new analysis from the nonpartisan Tax Foundation reveals a steep price tag attached to current trade policies. President Trump’s tariffs are now costing the average U.S. household an estimated $1,000 in 2025. This financial burden is often described as a “hidden tax” because it shows up in the rising costs of everyday essentials like furniture and groceries. Projections indicate this cost could climb to $1,300 per household by 2026 if policies remain unchanged. While the White House touts these tariffs as an “economic miracle” boosting domestic investment, experts warn that this represents the largest tax increase as a percentage of GDP since 1993, hitting working families the hardest.