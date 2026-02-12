Listen Live
Close
Music

The Recording Academy 2026 Grammy Hall of Fame

Janet Jackson, Funkadelic, and 2Pac Honored with Grammy Hall of Fame Induction

Published on February 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty/Motor City Staff/Getty

Albums by Janet Jackson, Funkadelic, and 2Pac to Be Inducted Into Grammy Hall of Fame

The Recording Academy has announced the 2026 inductees into the Grammy Hall of Fame, honoring albums and songs that are at least 25 years old and hold historical significance. This year’s inductees include Radiohead’s “OK Computer,” Funkadelic’s “Maggot Brain,” and 2Pac’s “All Eyez on Me.” Other honorees include Selena, Lucinda Williams, Heart, Alice Coltrane, Nick Drake, and Janet Jackson. The Grammy Hall of Fame now features 1,179 inducted recordings, with the honorees to be celebrated at a gala on May 8th in Beverly Hills. Source: https://consequence.net/2026/02/grammy-hof-radiohead-funkadelic-2pac

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps Goes Viral After Roasting Nicki Minaj

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

BHM Hon 2026
5 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Wine Dine
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

R&B After Hours: Wine & Dine Wednesday Valentine’s Edition

Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close