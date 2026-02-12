Janet Jackson, Funkadelic, and 2Pac Honored with Grammy Hall of Fame Induction

Source: Getty/Motor City Staff/Getty

Albums by Janet Jackson, Funkadelic, and 2Pac to Be Inducted Into Grammy Hall of Fame

The Recording Academy has announced the 2026 inductees into the Grammy Hall of Fame, honoring albums and songs that are at least 25 years old and hold historical significance. This year’s inductees include Radiohead’s “OK Computer,” Funkadelic’s “Maggot Brain,” and 2Pac’s “All Eyez on Me.” Other honorees include Selena, Lucinda Williams, Heart, Alice Coltrane, Nick Drake, and Janet Jackson. The Grammy Hall of Fame now features 1,179 inducted recordings, with the honorees to be celebrated at a gala on May 8th in Beverly Hills. Source: https://consequence.net/2026/02/grammy-hof-radiohead-funkadelic-2pac