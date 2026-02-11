Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives have arrested a fifth person in a sex trafficking case in Indianapolis. This morning in Carmel, Gurpreet Singh was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of promoting human sexual trafficking.

The investigation goes back to August 2025, when officers were called to a hotel to check on a teenager. While talking with her, they noticed signs of possible sex trafficking, which led them to two hotel rooms where they found a suspected trafficker and another potential victim.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Lovie Grace and 18-year-old Tamya McKinney. Grace had keys to both rooms and a large amount of cash, and he was charged with multiple crimes, including rape and human trafficking. McKinney was arrested a few days later on a charge of promoting prostitution.

Detectives kept following leads and identified more people involved. Last month, 29-year-old Kayla Willoughby and 31-year-old Tyree White were arrested on charges ranging from human trafficking to rape. Singh is now the fifth person charged in connection with this case.

“From the first officers on the scene to our Vice and Human Trafficking detectives, this case shows what focused police work and victim trust can accomplish,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “Because a victim felt safe enough to speak up, officers recognized the signs, acted quickly, and helped rescue two young women. Our detectives stayed on the case, followed every lead, and made sure every suspect was caught.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decisions on charges.

Fifth Arrest Made in Indianapolis Sex Trafficking Investigation was originally published on wibc.com