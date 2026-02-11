Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis on Tuesday night after an IMPD officer ran a license plate on a stolen vehicle.

IMPD officers first noticed the vehicle near the intersection of Binford Boulevard and Allisonville Road just before 10 p.m. After finding out that the vehicle was stolen, police followed until it got to the intersection of East 38th Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

When police tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle sped off. IMPD policy states that officers will follow but will not chase people driving stolen vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle ended up crashing near the intersection of 38th Street and Park Avenue. IMPD said two men were inside the vehicle and were both apprehended. At least one of them was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

“There is no reason to flee,” IMPD Night Watch Lieutenant Greg Scott said Tuesday night. “You just put a felony on you for no reason.”

Officer Scott said the vehicle was reported stolen towards the end of December.

Police have not released the names or ages of those who were injured in the crash.

2 Injured in Crash Involving Stolen Car on Indy’s North Side was originally published on wibc.com