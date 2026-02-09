Commercials From Super Bowl 60 That We Loved
As many of us know, Super Bowl Sunday is not just about the game or the halftime show; the commercials are equally important. This is where you can expect to see some of the best, creative and funniest commercials you’ve ever seen. Companies pay millions of dollars to run their commercials during the Super Bowl due to the Super Bowl being one of the most highly watched programs on TV each year. Check out our favorite commercials from Super Bowl 60.
Pepsi – The Choice
Dunkin Donuts – Good Will Dunkin
Amazon Alexa – Chris Hemsworth thinks Alexa+ is scary good
Squarespace – A Message From Emma Stone
Pringles ft Sabrina Carpenter
Bosch – The More You Bosch
Instacart – For Papa! ft. Ben Stiller and Benson Boone directed by Spike Jonze
Redfin and Rocket – America Needs Neighbors Like You
Kellogg’s Raisin Bran ft Will Shat
TurboTax – The Expert feat. Adrien Brody: Dedication
T-Mobile – Tell Me Why
wegovy – A New Way
Uber Eats – Hungry For The Truth
Youtube TV – Don’t Settle for Meh ft. Jason & Kylie Kelce, Gordon Ramsay, Christian McCaffrey and more
Skittles – Deliver The Rainbow
Wells Fargo – Celebrating Every Win
Hellmann’s
Fanatics Sportsbook – Bet On Kendall
Phoenix – “Run Away”
Novartis
Xfinity – Jurassic Park
State Farm – Stop Livin’ on a Prayer
WIX – The New Way to Create
Liquid I.V.
Him & Hers – “Rich People Live Longer”
Ro – ‘Healthier on Ro’ ft. Serena Williams
Spectrum – America’s Connectivity Company
Bud Light
Budweiser
Lay’s – Last Harvest
Oakley Meta – Athletic Intelligence is here
Michelob ULTRA – The ULTRA Instructor ft. Kurt Russell, Lewis Pullman, Chloe Kim, & TJ Oshie
Toyota RAV4 Superhero Belt
SKECHERS
