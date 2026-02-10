Listen Live
Public Figures

Don Lemon's Message on Rights and Accountability

Lemon Cautions: Truth’s Rising Cost Demands Vigilance for Free Press

Published on February 9, 2026

Don Lemon
Source: Kevin Mazur / Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lemon Cautions: Truth’s Rising Cost Demands Vigilance for Free Press

Former CNN host Don Lemon compared his recent arrest to the struggles of civil rights protesters during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2026 Greater New York dinner. Lemon reflected on the weight of his arrest and emphasized the importance of those who fought for civil and gay rights before him. Despite drawing parallels to civil rights activists, Lemon clarified that he is a journalist, not a protester. He was charged with conspiracy and a FACE Act violation for his involvement in an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church. Lemon later drew comparisons between his experience and the struggles of James Baldwin, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Malcolm X in a Substack post. Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/don-lemon-compares-minnesota-church-arrest-civil-rights-leaders-fighting-our-freedom

