A Fashionable Family Affair: Teyana Taylor Steps Out With Her Daughters In Custom Thom Browne For GQ Bowl

Teyana Taylor is having a year that dreams are made of, but she’s always a mother first! She stepped out with her chic daughters—Iman “Junie” Shumpert, 10, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 5—in custom Thom Browne fits for the GQ Bowl.

The multihyphenate has been dressed by the designer in the past, most notably for the Met Gala in 2023, but this moment was iconic for three major reasons: Teyana, Junie and Rue—in that order!

When it comes to her children, Mama Tey is always putting them first. Despite her career finally matching her level of talent, work, and commitment, the “Escape Room” singer and Golden Globe-winning actress has made sure to bring her daughters along for the ride. She even thanked them in her award speech, saying,

“Oh, my babies, my babies are upstairs watching. Y’all better be off them damn phones and watching me right now!”

In a year of change in their personal lives, it’s lovely to see them together as much as possible despite Teyana’s crazy schedule. When she took on Saturday Night Live hosting duties, she brought Rue and Junie along for her opening monologue, echoing her Globes speech, and showing the pair on their phones while their mother took over the iconic late-night comedy show.

“Man, I really, really love my kids so much, so I bring them everywhere with me. I ain’t even gonna front,” she said. “I’ve worked so hard throughout my career to get to this point, and I’m just so grateful to be here with my babies cheering me on.”

Last year, her mini-me’s were right by her side, again, as she performed on the BET Awards for the first time in her 20-year career. She posted a carousel of her entire family (and her man, of the moment, Aaron Pierre) behind the scenes supporting her, including Rue and Junie.

From having her own mother—Nikki Taylor—as her manager to always making sure to bring her daughters into the spotlight alongside her, Teyana is showing us all how to juggle multiple things at once. As she always has.

