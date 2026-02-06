Listen Live
Close
All News

Rapper Da Brat Shares Thoughts on RHOA Casting

Da Brat Explains Why She Wouldn’t Join Real Housewives of Atlanta

Published on February 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Brat Loves Judy" Season Two Premiere
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Da Brat Explains Why She Wouldn’t Join Real Housewives of Atlanta

Rapper Da Brat revealed that she has no interest in joining the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast due to concerns about conflict and her short temper. Da Brat and wife Judy, who have been married since 2022, have formed friendships with past and present RHOA stars but decided against joining the show. The couple, who previously starred in the reality show Brat Loves Judy, recently released a book about their relationship, delving into their pasts and experiences together. The book, titled The Way Love Goes: A Guide to Building a “Beaurtiful” and Everlasting Relationship, is now available. Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/da-brat-explains-why-she-wouldnt-join-real-housewives-of-atlanta-excl/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Motorola Xoom At The Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom
Reality TV  |  JC

Basketball Wives Cancelled According to Shaunie Henderson

31 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

30 Black Love Songs That Prove “Love” Runs the Culture

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close