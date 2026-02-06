Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Da Brat Explains Why She Wouldn’t Join Real Housewives of Atlanta

Rapper Da Brat revealed that she has no interest in joining the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast due to concerns about conflict and her short temper. Da Brat and wife Judy, who have been married since 2022, have formed friendships with past and present RHOA stars but decided against joining the show. The couple, who previously starred in the reality show Brat Loves Judy, recently released a book about their relationship, delving into their pasts and experiences together. The book, titled The Way Love Goes: A Guide to Building a “Beaurtiful” and Everlasting Relationship, is now available. Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/da-brat-explains-why-she-wouldnt-join-real-housewives-of-atlanta-excl/