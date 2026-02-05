Listen Live
Noblesville Schools to Cut Staff Over Multi-Million Dollar Deficit

Noblesville Schools said they could save more than $3 million a year if they reduce their staff.

Published on February 5, 2026

A photo of Noblesville High School with cars parked out front
Source: WISH-TV

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Schools announced this week that staff layoffs are coming due to a multi-million dollar budget deficit.

The district said the 2026 budget shortfall stems from multiple factors, including a drop in enrollment. Lower birth rates, fewer young families living in the area, and a high cost of housing have contributed to the smaller student population.

School officials also cited the increase in inflation and the new property tax bill signed by Gov. Mike Braun last year. Senate Bill 1 has led to reduced funding for cities and school corporations. According to Noblesville Schools, the property tax law will impact them by millions of dollars a year.

The planned staffing reduction could save more than $3 million in annual expenses. The school did not say how many staff members would lose their jobs, but said the reductions would be made “with an eye towards minimizing any impacts on students.”

The district has already tried to cut costs over the past year by offering smaller raises and tightening up contracts, but that has not been enough for them to operate at a sustainable level moving forward.

Noblesville Schools to Cut Staff Over Multi-Million Dollar Deficit was originally published on wibc.com

