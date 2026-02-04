Listen Live
Lil Scrappy Talks Crunk Tour, New Music & Co-Parenting

Lil Scrappy Talks Crunk Tour, New Music & Where He Stands With Bambi

Published on February 4, 2026

When Lil Scrappy sat down with DJ Holiday on Hot 107.9, he brought the energy and truth the city loves. First up: music. “I’m putting out that music now,” Scrappy said, “I’ve been putting out music, but I’m like, really deep in it. It’s back to it, back lit.” With summer coming, he promised, “I’m starting the spring this year,” signaling new projects for fans to ride to.

But it’s not just about Scrappy. He showed love for his crew, shouting out the artists on his imprint, The Committee Entertainment (TCE), and teasing their new projects.

On the rumor mill about a Crunk tour with Lil Jon? Scrappy dropped some exclusive energy: “He [Lil Jon] trying to start this Crunk tour…that’s exclusive.” When asked about who’d be on stage, he kept it close, reminding us, “It’s a pocket…Y’all gotta live in with that…He got some people in his head that he want to be a part of it.” And on crunk’s roots? “I was in high school…we always called it Crunk. I ain’t know what I was saying, I was like, get Crunk.”

On family, Scrappy let listeners in on his co-parenting journey with ex Bambi. After everything that has played out on the TV screens on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, the former couple seems to be in a great space today. “We just co-parenting, doing a good job, making it look good…We want the kids to have that.” He stressed their mutual maturity, “We too mature to be…messing our kids over…doing that, all that foolishness.”

With new music on the way and the latest season of LHHATL premiering February 17, it’s clear that the Prince of Crunk has a lot more to offer to his fans, and we are all ears.

Lil Scrappy Talks Crunk Tour, New Music & Where He Stands With Bambi was originally published on hotspotatl.com

