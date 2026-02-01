Listen Live
Two Shot, One Killed on Indy's North Side

IMPD says one person is dead and another is hurt after they were both shot on the north side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

Published on February 1, 2026

IMPD Patrol Car
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, one person is dead and another is hurt after they were both shot on the north side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 on Meridian Street West Drive, near West 62nd and North Meridian streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two people shot.

As soon as medics arrived, they were both taken to a hospital. Police say one of them is awake and talking, but the other one later died.

Investigators say it began as a disturbance between two vehicles.

The shooting is under investigation.

