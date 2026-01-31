NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were injured in a house fire in Noblesville on Friday.

The Noblesville Fire Department said around 5 p.m., firefighters were sent to a home in the 3000 block of Cicero Road for a fire and someone trapped. Neighbors called in the blaze after seeing smoke coming out of the house.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man outside the home with burn injuries. He got immediate help from emergency medical personnel (EMS) and was then transported to a hospital.

Firefighters said a woman was trapped inside the home. After they got her out, she was taken to a local hospital for burns.

The house was significantly damaged and has caused both occupants to be displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Noblesville Fire Department got assistance from the Cicero Fire Department, Jackson Township Fire Department, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: Noblesville Fire Department

Two Injured in Noblesville House Fire was originally published on wibc.com