Top-35 Recruit Trevor Manhertz Commits to Indiana, Reclassifies to 2026

Indiana basketball has secured a major commitment as four-star forward Trevor Manhertz announced his decision to join the Hoosiers.

The 6-foot-8 standout from Christ School in North Carolina also revealed he is reclassifying to the 2026 class, returning to his original classification after briefly moving to 2027.

Ranked as the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2027 class by Rivals, Manhertz’s reclassification will likely see his ranking adjusted.

Known for his versatility, Manhertz is a sharpshooter with a 7-foot wingspan, capable of impacting the game on both ends of the court.

“I’m able to make shots at a high level while also being able to impact in other ways than shooting,” he shared.

Manhertz chose Indiana over offers from Louisville, Duke, and others, citing the program’s strong player development and the genuine relationships he built with the coaching staff.

“Their ability to develop players like me and also having non-basketball talks made me trust them,” he explained.

This commitment marks a significant win for head coach Darian DeVries, as Manhertz becomes the third recruit in Indiana’s 2026 class.

He joins four-star small forward Vaughn Karvala and three-star guard Prince Alexander-Moody, forming a nationally ranked top-30 recruiting class.

Manhertz’s decision to reclassify and commit to Indiana highlights the program’s growing appeal under DeVries’ leadership.

With his length, shooting ability, and defensive versatility, Manhertz is expected to make an immediate impact for the Hoosiers.

Take a look at some highlights below.

