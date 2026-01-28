Source: Ryan Hedrick/WIBC / Ryan Hedrick/WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS — FOP President Rick Snyder praised Mayor Joe Hogsett’s decision to appoint Tanya Terry as the next IMPD chief, saying she brings the kind of leadership the department needs right now.

Snyder said Terry’s long career with the department, combined with her experience across patrol, investigations and administration, makes her one of the most well-rounded candidates for the job.

“She’s a steady, strong performer,” Snyder said. “More importantly, she’s recognized as being a good cop, and she’s respected by the troops.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He said Terry’s background also positions her well to address two of the department’s biggest challenges: keeping experienced officers on the force and recruiting new ones.

“We’re confident she’s going to do a great job retaining the seasoned professionals we have and recruiting new officers — not just into policing, but specifically to Indianapolis,” Snyder said. “With her experience across the board, she can speak directly to officers from other agencies as well.”

Snyder also pointed to Terry’s role in rolling out the department’s new 10-hour patrol shifts, calling her an “out-of-the-box thinker”

Indy FOP Reacts to New IMPD Chief Appointment was originally published on wibc.com