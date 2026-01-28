Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Trey Songz Sues Kansas City PD Over Arrowhead Stadium Arrest

Trey Songz has filed a lawsuit against the Kansas City Police Department and others over a 2021 incident at Arrowhead Stadium. The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the defendants’ employees during a physical altercation that led to Songz being assaulted, wrongfully arrested, and jailed. All charges against Songz were ultimately dismissed. The lawsuit claims that the defendants’ team members failed to exercise professional duty and caused serious injuries to Songz. The Kansas City Police Department declined to comment on the pending litigation. Source: https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2026/01/26/trey-songz-arrest-lawsuit