Listen Live
Close
Recording Artists

Trey Songz Sues Kansas City PD Over Arrowhead Stadium Arrest

Published on January 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trey Songz
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Trey Songz Sues Kansas City PD Over Arrowhead Stadium Arrest

Trey Songz has filed a lawsuit against the Kansas City Police Department and others over a 2021 incident at Arrowhead Stadium. The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the defendants’ employees during a physical altercation that led to Songz being assaulted, wrongfully arrested, and jailed. All charges against Songz were ultimately dismissed. The lawsuit claims that the defendants’ team members failed to exercise professional duty and caused serious injuries to Songz. The Kansas City Police Department declined to comment on the pending litigation. Source: https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2026/01/26/trey-songz-arrest-lawsuit

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Lucky black man and woman holding lots of dollar cash
Money  |  Karen Vaughn

How to Stop Worrying About Running Out of Money in Retirement

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

18 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Lil Wayne Hates On Caleb Williams’ Painted Nails After Chicago Bears Win, Social Media Trolls Tunechi

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indianapolis Colts’ Quenton Nelson Earns AP Second-Team All-Pro Honors

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close