Source: Shareif Ziyadat / REFORM Alliance

Jay-Z Tops the List as the World’s Richest Musician with $2.53 Billion

Jay-Z has been named the world’s richest musician with a net worth of $2.53 billion, according to Forbes. His wife, Beyoncé, recently joined the billionaire club, along with Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna. Beyoncé’s success was driven by her record-breaking live performances, including the Renaissance tour, which grossed over $500 million. The couple’s combined net worth is approximately $4 billion, showcasing their financial success in music, investments, and business ventures. Source: https://opera.news/news/4e4e8409260126en_us