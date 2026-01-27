How to Stop Worrying About Running Out of Money in Retirement

Financial security in retirement is less about beating the stock market and more about silencing one persistent fear: running out of money. For many retirees, anxiety—not volatility—is the greatest financial risk. The good news? With thoughtful planning and the right safeguards, that fear can be replaced with confidence and control.

A strong starting point is understanding your spending baseline. Working with a trusted financial advisor can help determine a sustainable withdrawal rate—often between 3% and 5%—that balances lifestyle needs with longevity. From there, a dynamic spending strategy allows flexibility, reducing discretionary expenses during weaker market years while maintaining essentials.

It’s also important to recognize a reassuring truth: spending typically declines with age. Healthcare may increase, but everyday expenses often shrink—especially when long-term care insurance is in place to protect savings from catastrophic costs. Building financial security in retirement also means maintaining a recession buffer, such as a cash cushion outside the market, to cover expenses during downturns without selling investments at a loss.

Taxes are another overlooked stressor. Creating a tax-free bucket through targeted Roth conversions can help shield retirement income from future tax increases. At the same time, anchoring essentials—housing, food, utilities, healthcare—with guaranteed income sources like Social Security and immediate annuities provides a dependable financial foundation.

Finally, don’t underestimate the power of home equity. Whether through downsizing or a reverse mortgage, your home can serve as a valuable backstop in emergencies.

True financial security in retirement comes from layering strategies, not relying on a single solution. When income, protection, flexibility, and planning work together, peace of mind becomes one of the most reliable returns of all.

Source: https://www.seattletimes.com/business/8-tips-to-stop-worrying-about-running-out-of-money-in-retirement/

