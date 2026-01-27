Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Indy’s south side Monday night.

At around 11:20 p.m., IMPD Southeast District officers found a man who had been shot inside a home in the 3300 block of Laurel Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once family members have been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317.262.8477.

Man Shot and Killed at South Side Indy Apartment was originally published on wibc.com