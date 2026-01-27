Listen Live
Man Shot and Killed at South Side Indy Apartment

IMPD is investigating a Monday night shooting where a man was killed inside an apartment on the south side of Indianapolis.

Published on January 27, 2026

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Indy’s south side Monday night.

At around 11:20 p.m., IMPD Southeast District officers found a man who had been shot inside a home in the 3300 block of Laurel Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once family members have been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317.262.8477.

