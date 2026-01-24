Listen Live
1 Killed in Indianapolis Crash Involving DPW Salt Truck

IMPD: A man died in a crash early Saturday morning on Indy's northwest side that involved a pickup truck and a salt truck from the city's Department of Public Works.

Published on January 24, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Indianapolis that involved a Department of Public Works salt truck.

Sometime before 2 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to the intersection of West 34th Street and Dandy Trail on Indy’s northwest side. There, they found a DPW snowplow and a small pickup truck.

Investigators believe the DPW truck was stopped at a red light when the pickup rear-ended it.

The driver of the pickup truck was a man. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

