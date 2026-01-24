Listen Live
Gov. Braun Activates National Guard for Weekend Storm

Published on January 23, 2026

Indiana National Guard logo.
Source: (Logo provided by the Indiana National Guard.)

STATEWIDE — Around 110 soldiers and airmen from the Indiana National Guard have been called up to help drivers who might get stuck during this weekend’s heavy winter storm.

Working alongside state police and transportation workers, these guard members are focusing on rescue and support missions.

“Assisting our fellow Hoosiers in severe weather is an intrinsic part of who we are and what we do — we live here, we work here and we serve here,” Major General Larry Muennich, Indiana National Guard Adjutant General, said.

The Indiana National Guard has set up a command and control team in Evansville and positioned a dozen highway assistance teams in armories across the southwestern part of the state.

Following an activation order from Indiana Governor Mike Braun, these teams will be patrolling several routes to ensure no one is left stranded in the cold, specifically covering:

  • U.S. 41 from Evansville to Vincennes
  • Interstate 64 from New Albany to Evansville
  • Interstate 65 from New Albany to Columbus
  • Interstate 69 from Evansville to Bloomington

