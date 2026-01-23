Source: CFP / Getty

Fernando Mendoza Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, capping off a historic college career that solidified him as one of the most exciting prospects in recent memory.

The Heisman Trophy winner is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick, with the Las Vegas Raiders expected to select him.

Mendoza’s junior season was nothing short of spectacular. He threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 record and a national championship.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the College Football Playoff National Championship against Miami, Mendoza showcased his dual-threat ability, completing 16 of 27 passes and delivering a game-changing 12-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-5.

His poise and leadership under pressure were instrumental in Indiana’s success.

Over his three-year college career, which began with two seasons at California before transferring to Indiana, Mendoza amassed 8,247 passing yards and a 71-to-22 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

His performances in the College Football Playoff were particularly impressive, combining for eight touchdown passes and only five incompletions in wins over Alabama and Oregon.

Mendoza’s NFL Draft stock has been on the rise, and he is currently ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in CBS Sports’ draft rankings.

Analysts praise his accuracy, arm talent, and ability to read defenses, comparing his calm, efficient style to NFL veteran Jared Goff.

With the Raiders in need of a franchise quarterback, Mendoza appears to be the perfect fit.

As Indiana prepares for life without Mendoza, the program has already secured TCU transfer Josh Hoover as his successor.

Meanwhile, Mendoza’s journey to the NFL is just beginning, and all eyes will be on him as he transitions to the next level.

Fernando Mendoza Declares For 2026 NFL Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com