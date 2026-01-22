‘Sinners’ Scores Record-Breaking 16 Oscar Nominations At 2026 Academy Awards

'Sinners' received the most Oscar nominations ever, across top categories like Best Picture and Best Director.

Black actors, costume designers, and cinematographers earned historic nominations for their work on 'Sinners'.

The lead actress Wunmi Mosaku praised the film's script and character development as 'magical'.

The 2026 Oscar nominations are in and ‘Sinners’ scored a record-breaking 16 nominations across the top categories, making it the most nominated film of all time. From ‘Best Picture’ to ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Director’ to dozens of other categories, ‘Sinners’ leads this year’s award show.

‘Sinners’ is trending across the Internet with fans praising the film in all its moving parts. Delroy Lindo and former HB cover star Wunmi Mosaku scored supporting nods for their breakthrough roles. Black talent didn’t just shine on-screen, they were key figures behind the lens. Ruth Carter scored a nomination for ‘Best Costume Designer,’ Hannah Beachler became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for her work on ‘Production Design’ in ‘Black Panther’ and she’s representing in the category again. Autumn Durald became the First woman of color to be nominated in the ‘Best Cinematography’ category.

In our March/April cover story with Wunmi Mosaku, she opened up about her role in the culture-shifting film.

“I knew so much about the spirit, history, depth of their love and sorrow, and understanding of each other,” the Loki actress explains. “It was so subtly and delicately balanced. It drummed up a lot of things for me through the different genres, times, relationships, and community. The growth of the characters, especially when I think of the twins and Sammy, and their journey are the heartbeat of the film. I was like, ‘This is a perfect script.’ Ryan would change little things. There was one scene where he changed one line. I gasped when he gave me the note. You could not be anything but excited to know you’re a part of something so magical.”

Keep scrolling for all the categories ‘Sinners’ was nominated in.

Sound

• F1

• Frankenstein

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

• Sirat

Visual Effects

• Avatar: Fire and Ash

• F1

• Jurassic World Rebirth

• The Lost Bus

• Sinners

Cinematography

• Frankenstein

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

• Train Dreams

Actor in a Leading Role

• Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

• Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

• Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

• Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

• Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a Leading Role

• Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

• Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

• Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

• Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

• Emma Stone, Bugonia

Directing

• Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

• Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

• Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

• Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

• Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Picture

• Bugonia

• F1

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• The Secret Agent

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

• Train Dreams

Actress in a Supporting Role

• Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

• Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

• Amy Madigan, Weapons

• Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

• Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Makeup and Hairstyling

• Frankenstein

• Kokuho

• Sinners

• The Smashing Machine

• The Ugly Stepsister

Music (Original Score)

• Bugonia

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

Writing (Original Screenplay)

• Blue Moon

• It Was Just An Accident

• Marty Supreme

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

Actor in a Supporting Role

• Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

• Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

• Delroy Lindo, Sinners

• Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

• Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Costume Design

• Avatar: Fire and Ash

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• Sinners

Music Original Song

• “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless

• “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

• “I Lied To You” from Sinners

• “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

• “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Production Design

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

Film Editing

• F1

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

