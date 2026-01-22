Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Mike Epps Talks New Comedy Special and Success On The Jennifer Hudson Show

Comedian and actor Mike Epps recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote his latest stand-up special, Delusional.

During the lively interview, Epps shared insights into his career, his unique perspective on success, and his upcoming projects, all while keeping the audience laughing with his signature humor.

Epps revealed that Delusional, his fifth stand-up special, is a reflection of his journey in comedy and life.

When asked why he chose the title, Epps humorously explained, “I have to credit delusion for my success!”

He elaborated that his ability to dream big and believe in himself, even when the odds were stacked against him, played a crucial role in his rise to fame.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to be a little delusional to make it,” he joked, drawing laughter from both Hudson and the audience.

The conversation also touched on Epps’ love for connecting with people through comedy.

He shared how stand-up remains a core part of his identity, allowing him to engage with fans in cities across the country.

“Stand-up is who I am,” Epps said.

“It keeps me grounded and gives me a chance to meet real people.”

Fans in Indianapolis are in for a treat as Mike Epps is set to bring his We Them Ones Comedy Tour to the city on February 13th.

Known for his relatable humor and infectious energy, Epps promises a night of unforgettable laughs.

Tickets are on sale now, so don’t miss the chance to see this comedy legend live.

Epps’ appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show showcased his wit, charm, and dedication to his craft, leaving fans excited for what’s next in his illustrious career.