Notable Women Athletes Who Are Cover Stars

Source: Udo Salters / Getty When women athletes land on the covers of Vogue, Time, Essence, and other major publications, it’s never just about the photo. It’s about power, presence, and visibility. For Black women athletes, especially, these covers mark long-overdue recognition of excellence that extends far beyond the field, court, or track. From pioneers who shattered barriers to modern stars shaping fashion and activism, check out the women who redefine what athletic influence looks like inside. Here’s a list of notable athletes who are making sure the next generation is seen and represented:

SERENA WILLIAMS Source: Udo Salters / Getty Williams remains the gold standard. Her historic Vogue covers, including her 2018 solo moment, positioned her not just as a tennis legend but as a global cultural force. Essence and Time have also spotlighted Serena’s legacy, entrepreneurship, and unapologetic Black womanhood.

NAOMI OSAKA Source: Joshua Kissi/InStyle / Joshua Kissi/InStyle Osaka has similarly bridged sport and style, appearing on Vogue covers worldwide while using her platform to advocate for mental health and social justice. Her fashion-forward presence reflects a new era of athlete visibility.

COCO GAUFF Source: Jon Buckle – PA Images / Getty Gauff, a rising tennis phenom, made headlines with her Vogue cover photographed by Annie Leibovitz, signaling her arrival as both a sports and style star. Her confidence, youth, and purpose-driven voice continue to resonate across generations.

SIMONE BILES Source: DeFodi Images / Getty Biles has graced the cover of Vogue and appeared on Time’s list of the world’s most influential people. Her covers highlight resilience, honesty, and redefining greatness on her own terms.

A’JA WILSON Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty A’ja Wilson, WNBA MVP and champion, earned her place on Time’s Women of the Year cover, celebrating her leadership and advocacy for equity in women’s sports.

ANGEL REESE Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Reese represents the new guard. Her appearance on Vogue alongside Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas marked a cultural shift toward embracing college athletes as fashion and media powerhouses.

FLORENCE GRIFFITH JOYNER Source: Focus On Sport / Getty Looking back, Joyner remains a timeless icon. Her appearances in Jet, Time and Sports Illustrated helped cement her legacy as a style and speed trailblazer, continuing to inspire generations.

ALTHEA GIBSON Source: Express / Getty Gibson, the first Black woman to win Grand Slam titles, was featured on the cover of Time and Sports Illustrated, opening doors in tennis and beyond.

SIMONE MANUEL Source: Alex Slitz / Getty Manuel, an Olympic swimmer and history-maker, has appeared in Time and Essence, spotlighting Black excellence in a sport where representation has long been scarce.

ILONA MAHER Source: John Nacion / Getty Rounding out the list is Maher, rugby star and viral sensation, whose growing media presence reflects a broader celebration of strength, body confidence, and women in contact sports. She has graced the cover of People magazine. Together, these famous women athletes prove that athletic greatness and cultural influence go hand in hand. When they grace magazine covers, they are being celebrated exactly as they are. RELATED: Letter From The Editor: Kysre Gondrezick Brings Her A-Game To Her HB Cover Shoot