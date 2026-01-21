Source: David Livingston

A long-brewing confrontation is finally happening as The Game sits down with Shaniece Hairston and her mother, Evelyn Lozada, on the Drop the Lo podcast; a no-holds-barred conversation set to unpack betrayal allegations, blurred boundaries, and rumors that the rapper secretly smashed the Basketball Wife to smithereens.

According to a Complex’s preview of the upcoming episode, this is the first time the Compton rapper and Shaniece will be in the same room to address everything that’s been swirling since they welcomed their son Blaze in September 2024. The episode is available on streaming as of today (Jan. 21).

The short clip alone is enough to give social media users whiplash. The Game hyped the episode by saying, “This gonna be y’all best episode,” setting the tone for a conversation that looks like it’ll be as candid as it is emotional. Evelyn kicks things off by addressing how quickly people weaponized Shaniece Hairston and The Game’s relationship against her. Also, that old internet narrative rears its head immediately. As Evelyn asks, “Are you surprised that they weaponize the fact that you two had a baby against me on the show?” Viewers can feel the tension in her tone.

Shaniece isn’t holding back either. In the viral clip, she tells The Game she wants to “clear the air on a few things,” and then immediately addresses some of the questions fans have been dying to hear answered. Her confrontational but serious questions include things like whether she ever sat on his lap at twelve, whether her mom’s friend Tiffney Cambridge was once close, if she’s a gold digger, and — perhaps most explosive of all — “Did you ever have sex with my mom?” The thought alone has social media on standby.

The Game’s response in the clip suggests he’s ready to handle it face-to-face, saying, “I’m not doing the back and forth on the Internet. When I see you in person, and one day I will have that same energy, it’s all that I ask.”

This sit-down is happening against the backdrop of long-running online chatter that began when Shaniece’s pregnancy was first revealed. At the time, many accused her of “betraying” The Game’s ex-fiancé Tiffney Cambridge. She shares two children with the rapper and co-starred with him on Marrying the Game from 2012 to 2014. BOSSIP previously reported that Shaniece addressed those rumors in a 2025 podcast, calling them “absurd” and stressing that Evelyn and Tiffney were never best friends. They were just people on the same network over a decade ago.

According to the 32-year-old internet star, Evelyn, 49, and Tiffney were never “best friends,” even though Tiffney was seen in several photos with her mother, where they appeared to be close.

One photo that surfaced in 2024 captured Tiffney standing next to Shaniece as she cradled Evelyn’s pregnant belly at the baby shower for her second child, Carl Leo Crawford. Evelyn shares Carl with former MLB star Carl Crawford.

“A lot of people were at your baby shower. You guys were on the same network,” said Shaniece. “And that was like over a decade ago. So, I don’t feel any type of way that you were in the presence of and why should I? It’s not like you guys were ‘best friends.’ It wasn’t ‘my friend.’ That’s a big one though, ’cause I get that all the time.”

Evelyn agreed and said that she and Tiffney “didn’t share space like that.”

Whether this episode ends in closure, more drama, or both, nobody will be clicking away. The tea is served. Be sure to find out where to stream the full episode over at Drop The Lo podcast’s social media.

