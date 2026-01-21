Indianapolis Woman Pleads Guilty to Threats

Source: Tom Brenner / Getty

CHARLESTON, S.C. — An Indianapolis woman has agreed to plead guilty to sending threatening messages to U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, triggering a federal investigation.

Prosecutors say Shayla Addison admitted to two counts of influencing a federal official by threat. Court records show she sent multiple texts and an email to Mace’s campaign phone and inbox on January 15, 2025, threatening to kill the congresswoman and blow up her office.

Investigators traced the messages to Indiana, and the FBI opened the case soon after. The plea agreement also says Addison posted similar threats on Mace’s public Instagram account that same morning.

Mace says the threats have forced her to change how she moves through daily life, noting that people can disagree with her views but not resort to violence.

Prosecutors plan to recommend a sentence at the low end of federal guidelines, about 21 months in prison. Mace and her staff are preparing victim impact statements. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

