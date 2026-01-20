House Republicans Say Main Goal of ’26 Session is Lowering Costs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana House Republicans have laid out what priorities are at the top of their agenda for the 2026 legislative session.

Two major areas of focus for this session include lowering the cost of living for Hoosiers, especially with housing and energy bills, and reducing government regulations.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said affordability and less government are the driving forces of their agenda.

“We know the cost of living is top of mind for so many Hoosiers and families who are sitting around the dinner table worried about making ends meet,” Speaker Huston said. “That’s why we’re focusing on making sure Indiana remains a low-cost-of-living state and one where Hoosiers experience economic freedom.”

State Representative Doug Miller of Elkhart is the author of a priority bill to increase housing supply and reduce regulatory barriers to help more Hoosiers afford a home.

“We want to help more Hoosier families and Hoosiers, period, achieve the American dream of owning a home,” Rep. Miller said. “The bill delivers housing affordability by limiting local mandates, eliminating unnecessary design requirements, reforming fees, and reducing pass-through costs to renters and homeowners.”

Republicans are also prioritizing energy and utility costs to make sure Indiana remains a low-cost state. State Rep. Alaina Shonkwiler of Noblesville, a member of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee, authored a bill to add performance-based accountability for utilities to ensure they’re focused on reducing costs and increasing reliability.

“House Bill 1002 prioritizes Hoosier rate payers and promotes transparent and cost-effective practices among utilities,” said Rep. Shonkwiler. “We are updating our regulatory tools so utilities are held accountable for delivering the outcomes we want: strong reliability, improved resilience, and better affordability.”

Additional agenda items are expected to be discussed as lawmakers continue working through the session.

House Republicans Say Main Goal of ’26 Session is Lowering Costs was originally published on wibc.com