Sports

How To Listen To Indiana vs Miami 2026 CFB national Champion...

How To Listen To Indiana vs Miami 2026 CFB national Championship Game

Tune in to the radio broadcast for live audio coverage of the thrilling 2026 CFB national championship showdown between Indiana and Miami.

Published on January 19, 2026

College Football Playoff National Championship: Media Day
Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

Listen on the website.

Hoosier Nation, get ready!

It’s time to rally behind our squad and soak up every thrilling moment of Indiana Hoosiers football.

Whether you’re tailgating, hosting a watch party, or stuck in traffic, we know you don’t want to miss a single play.

And let’s be real—there is nothing quite like hearing the game called by the iconic voice of the Hoosiers, Don Fischer, John Herrick, and Buck Suhr.

However, we need to make sure you have your dial set correctly.

The Station Switch-Up You Need to Know

Usually, you can find the game on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, but things are moving a little differently this time around.

Because our Indiana Pacers are hitting the court and taking over the usual airwaves, the Hoosiers football broadcast is shifting gears.

Tune your radio to 93.1 WIBC to catch the live game action.

93.1 WIBC is the place to be to hear Don Fischer, John Herrick, and Buck Suhr.

Other Ways to Listen Live

Can’t get to a radio? No problem.

We know our community is on the move, and technology keeps us connected no matter where we are.

Here are the other ways you can lock in and listen to the broadcast:

Don’t let the station change throw you off your game.

Set your presets now, tell your crew, and get ready to cheer on the Cream and Crimson.

Let’s go Hoosiers!

