Source: Getty/General

Jackée Harry Says She and Michael Jackson Had a Private Romance

Actress Jackée Harry revealed on Nick Cannon’s podcast that she had a romantic relationship with Michael Jackson, describing it as real and physical. The revelation sparked shock and skepticism among fans, reshaping perceptions of the private pop icon. Harry also discussed Jackson’s vitiligo, emphasizing its impact beyond his public image. Her candid storytelling added a new dimension to conversations about Jackson and highlighted her own bold and honest approach to life and relationships. Source: https://newstalkcleveland.com/4018032/jackee-harry-says-she-and-michael-jackson-had-a-private-romance