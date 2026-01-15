Happy Founder’s Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were AKA’s

Updated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 8:30 am

Today, the ladies of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority are donning their finest pink and green fashions and skeeweeing to the high heavens in celebration of their founder’s day. Founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908, the sorority now boasts hundreds of thousands of women who have pursued many different career paths.

A few of our favorite celebrities are AKAs. Here’s a list of 10 celebrities you didn’t know repped the pink and green.

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor’s Degree of Fine Arts from Howard University in 1970. She’s most known for her early television role as Claire Huxtable on The Cosby Show, but her performance in Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun made her the first African-American actress to win the Tony Award for Best Actress.

