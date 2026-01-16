Source: Getty / Sean “P Diddy” Combs

Diddy’s Private Jet Sold

Diddy has sold his private Gulfstream G550 jet after earning millions from charters while imprisoned, in contrast to his stalled mansion sale. The jet, previously registered under Diddy’s LoveAir LLC, now bears a new tail number and is registered in San Marino. Diddy’s jet generated approximately $4 million in revenue during his imprisonment, while his $61 million Beverly Hills mansion failed to attract buyers due to its association with federal raids. Diddy’s trial resulted in a mixed verdict, with a fifty-month prison sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. He has filed an appeal seeking a complete reversal of the conviction or a reduced sentence. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/diddy-offloads-jet-that-earned-millions-during-legal-troubles/