Tamar Braxton on why she’s still single at 48

American singer and TV star Tamar Braxton, 48, expressed her frustrations with being single and her desire to be married in a recent interview. She revealed that finding a partner who meets her standards has been a challenge, attributing it to her strong personality. Braxton emphasized that she refuses to compromise her worth and is working on finding balance in her dating life.

“But right now, I am trying to ditch being an alpha female and be more soft. I am working on it every day,” she revealed. Social media users reacted to her candid statements, with many showing support for her journey to find love.

@001Xtasy noted: “48 is not too old. Tamar just knows what she wants now. She doesn’t need to rush and pick the wrong man just to be called a wife. Being single is better than being unhappy. The right man will come when it’s real, not forced.”

@thebilliono3 shared: “Being a ‘recovering’ alpha female at 48 shows growth, not desperation. Sometimes, the strongest women need to unlearn old patterns to attract the right partner. The good man is out there. Timing + self-work usually seals it.”

