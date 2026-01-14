Tamika Catchings rejoins Pacers Sports & Entertainment as ambassador

Source: Simon Hofmann / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday that Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings will rejoin the organization in a newly created role as an ambassador.

The role will support the company’s business, community and basketball initiatives.

As a PS&E ambassador, Catchings will champion the Indiana Fever, Indiana Pacers, and Noblesville Boom. She’ll also elevate sponsorship and business initiatives, energize internal and external events, and serve as a representative of the organization’s vision and growth.

“Indiana has been my home since I was drafted by the Indiana Fever, and Pacers Sports & Entertainment played such an important role in my life and my journey,” Catchings said. “I’m thrilled to step into this new ambassador role and continue serving the communities, families and fans that make this place so special. I can’t wait to work alongside the Fever, the Pacers and my PS&E family to help strengthen the impact we can make together.”

“Tamika Catchings is synonymous with basketball excellence, leadership and community commitment in Indiana,” said PS&E President and CEO Mel Raines.”Her legacy as a champion along with her deep connection to our fans and her passion for uplifting others align perfectly with our mission. We are honored to welcome her back in an official capacity and excited for the impact she will make across our organization and community.”

Catchings played all 16 seasons of her professional career for the Indiana Fever. She set and broke many records and played in 10 WNBA All-Star games.

She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and led the Fever to the WNBA National Championship in 2012. Catchings was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2020.

Read more from WRTV here