Prayers Up: Juelz Santana Reveals He Was In A Car Accident

Juelz Santana recently shared with his fans that he was involved in a car accident.

The Dipset rapper posted a selfie showing visible scratches on his nose and face, along with praying hand emojis, appearing to be ok following the crash. Santana did not provide any additional details about the accident. Outside of the incident, Juelz has been locked in on his cannabis strain, I Can’t Feel My Face. The Harlem native has been actively promoting the brand, sharing packs with high-profile names like Drake, Method Man, and DC Youngfly, among others.

The Dispet MC has also continued to feed his day-one supporters with new music. He recently appeared on Dyce Payso’s latest single, “Plug Motivation,” an artist signed to Jim Jones. The last time Santana dropped his own record was in August 2024 with “Boyz In Da Hood,” featuring Meek Mill, Jim Jones, and Rowdy Rebel.

Juelz closed out 2025 while grieving the loss of his mother, sharing a heartfelt message online that reflected the pain he’s endured:

“Something’s We Will Never Be Ready 4… I Had 2 Watch My Brother/friend Lose His Mother, N that Shhh Really Hurt.. God Called This Beautiful Angle Home.. But jus Know She Proud Off U My Brother (OG) She Raised A KING…N Also Touched/Inspired All those around Her… Rest Well Queen.. N 2 My Brother Hold Ya Head… I Love U OG, An Prays 2 The Hole Fam…”

Despite the bumps in the road, Juelz Santana appears to be pushing forward and getting in his bag both creatively and entrepreneurially.

