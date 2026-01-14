Listen Live
Salt N Pepa's Cheryl James Prepares for Album Launch

Rap Icon Salt Embarks on Bold Musical Journey

Published on January 13, 2026

SWV and Salt n Pepa
Source: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital

Cheryl James, Salt, of Salt-N-Pepa has released her second solo single, “Kings & Queens,” as a preview of her upcoming album, “Salty N Lit,” set to be released in Spring/Summer 2026. The track was shot at The Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx, paying homage to the genre that shaped her career. The album reflects a personal and spiritual direction, with Salt describing it as “fearless, faith-filled, and forward-thinking.” This release follows Salt-N-Pepa’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and marks a new chapter in Salt’s solo career. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/salt-goes-solo-for-new-album/

