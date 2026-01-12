Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Indianapolis Colts’ Quenton Nelson Earns AP Second-Team All-Pro Honors

Indianapolis – The Associated Press today announced that Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson has been named Second Team All-Pro.

Nelson, 6-5, 330 pounds, started all 17 games this season.

He has the most total All-Pro selections (six) and the most First Team All-Pro selections (three from 2018-20) by a guard in franchise history.

Nelson was also named Second Team All-Pro in 2021 and 2024.

Earlier this season, Nelson became the first player in team history to earn Pro Bowl honors in each of his first eight career seasons.

He also became just the second NFL offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.

Nelson is the first Colts player to be selected to eight consecutive Pro Bowls since Peyton Manning (2003-2010).

The last Colts offensive lineman to be selected to eight consecutive Pro Bowls was Jim Parker (1958-65).

