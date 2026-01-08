Indy’s Chief of Police takes new position with Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Chris Bailey is stepping into a new leadership role within city government.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday that Bailey has been appointed Chief Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff, positioning him as the administration’s second-in-command. Bailey will officially assume the role on February 2, 2026.

Bailey has served as IMPD chief since January 2024 and has dedicated more than 25 years to the department. A lifelong Indianapolis resident, Bailey led the city’s police force during a period officials say saw improvements in public safety and reductions in crime.

“Chris Bailey is a proven leader with a longstanding career defined by service, accountability, and meaningful results,” Hogsett said in a statement. “His appointment underscores our administration’s continued commitment to public safety and stronger neighborhoods.”

Hogsett also highlighted Bailey’s experience overseeing large-scale operations and managing high-pressure environments, noting that his background uniquely positions him to help coordinate complex city departments, streamline decision-making, and keep the administration focused on measurable progress.

Bailey will replace Dan Parker, who served as chief deputy mayor and chief of staff from August 2022 through December 31, 2025.

The mayor’s office said a new chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Bailey expressed gratitude for the opportunity and reflected on his tenure with IMPD.

“Honored, humbled and grateful for Mayor Hogsett’s trust as I step into this role,” Bailey said. “Public safety will always be my foundation, and serving as IMPD’s Chief of Police has been the greatest privilege of my professional life.”

Bailey said he looks forward to strengthening collaboration across city agencies, supporting IMPD, and continuing to serve Indianapolis with transparency, accountability, and a people-first approach.

“This is my home. This is my city,” Bailey said. “Now let’s get to work.”

Source: FOX59

Indy’s Chief of Police takes new position with Mayor was originally published on hot1009.com