Diddy’s Staff Upset By No Pay As He Does Time

According to reports, there’s some unhappy employees who work for Diddy, but not because he’s currently in prison. It’s because they aren’t getting paid, leading to some making their departures. Representatives for Diddy are denying the claims.

The allegations are pointed at the business management firm Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, who have been handling Diddy aka Sean Combs’ money since he began serving his 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act last year after a highly lurid trial.

Some lawyers working on the multitude of civil lawsuits filed against the entertainment mogul since the initial lawsuit ex-partner Cassie Ventura haven’t been happy, allegedly due to not receiving any payment for their work. The situation has led to one attorney resigning. Diddy’s estate is currently estimated to be worth $400 million.

Another cited example involves Diddy’s family members, who wanted to have a family dinner the night before he was sentenced in New York City. They were allegedly told by Tri Star to submit an invoice when they contacted the firm to foot the bill. The firm refused to pay initially, but would reimburse those who paid the bill. Diddy’s family members are also reportedly being held to a restricted budget, overseen by Tri Star.

“People, personnel, and attorneys are all being paid, and no one is leaving,” said Juda Englemeyer, a representative for Diddy, when questioned about whether employees were being compensated for their work. They added, “Sean Combs controls his own finances. Everyone gets paid for their work once it’s completed and confirmed, after routine review.”

The situation comes while speculation runs rampant that Diddy is still earning money while behind bars, thanks to a report initially published by a tabloid that rentals of his private jet have netted him $4 million in eight months. The 14-seat aircraft, a Gulfstream G550 nicknamed “LoveAir,” is being managed by a luxury rental company.

