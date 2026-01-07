Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 7, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes delivers the latest on “What We Need to Know,” keeping our community informed and empowered. From changes in childhood vaccine guidelines to a wide-open governor’s race in Minnesota and crucial tax deadlines for business owners, here’s a breakdown of today’s essential headlines. ✕

January 6, 2021 Attack on the Capitol Five years after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the event remains a deeply divisive issue in American politics. The nation still struggles to find common ground on how to remember that day, with no official memorial or shared historical account established. A planned plaque to honor the officers who defended the Capitol has yet to be installed, highlighting the ongoing political disagreements. As the anniversary was marked, former President Trump addressed House Republicans, placing blame on the rioters for the violence. This statement underscores the persistent national divide over the incident and its meaning for the country’s future, leaving many to wonder how the nation can move forward without a unified understanding of its own recent history.

The One-Year Anniversary of the Palisades and Eton Fires In Los Angeles County, communities are still rebuilding one year after the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires. The fires, which ignited within hours of each other on January 7, 2025, destroyed thousands of homes and tragically claimed lives. The Palisades fire, fanned by extreme Santa Ana winds that gusted up to 90 mph, grew from a small blaze into a massive wildfire in mere minutes. Later that day, the Eaton fire also spread rapidly, compounding the disaster. The recovery process has been long and arduous for residents, serving as a powerful reminder of the increasing threat of wildfires fueled by severe weather and dry conditions, and the resilience of the communities determined to rebuild.