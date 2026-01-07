Mary J. Blige Brings Her Music to Life in New Lifetime Films

A Fresh Chapter in Mary J. Blige’s Journey

Mary J. Blige is adding another title to her legacy: film producer. She recently signed a deal with Lifetime to produce three original films, all inspired by the themes and lyrics from her My Life album. This marks another major moment in her evolution as a cultural icon.

‘Be Happy’ Begins the Series

Leading the trilogy is “Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy,” a film about Val, a woman on a journey of self-discovery in New Orleans. Gabourey Sidibe will make her directorial debut, while the cast includes Tisha Campbell, Mekhi Phifer, and Russell Hornsby.

Unlike many biopics, this project won’t retell Blige’s life. Instead, it draws from her emotional landscape—the heartbreaks, the growth, the healing—and transforms those moments into original stories.

Real Stories That Reflect the Music

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Be Happy dives into themes of heartbreak, second chances, and the strength it takes to start over. These topics have always been central to Mary J. Blige’s music, so it’s only right that the films echo that same truth.

Even though there’s no confirmed release date yet, anticipation is building. With this level of talent and storytelling, it’s likely to be a hit.

Proven Success on Lifetime

Mary J. Blige has already made waves in television. Her previous Lifetime projects brought in over 6 million viewers. That audience is expected to return for these new films, especially with the personal connection to her music.

Lifetime continues to be a trusted platform for real, emotional storytelling that centers Black women’s experiences—and Mary’s voice fits right in.

More Films on the Way

While Be Happy is first up, two more films are coming. Each one will be rooted in Mary’s lyrics and lived experiences. She’s not just producing content—she’s preserving culture and uplifting stories that need to be told.

From the stage to the screen, Mary J. Blige continues to remind us why she’s more than just an icon—she’s a storyteller at heart.

Mary J. Blige Expands Lifetime Deal with THREE New ‘My Life’ Album Inspired Films [Starring Tisha Campbell, Mekhi Phifer & Russell Hornsby] – That Grape Juice

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Coco Jones Talks New Tour, New Music, Bel-Air & Doing It Her Way

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You Do

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Your JOY List

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Burn Out to Bliss