Source: Apple TV/Instagram / Photo of Megan Thee Stallion provided for use by Apple TV+/IG

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Grand Opening of Inaugural Franchise Restaurant

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated the grand opening of her first Popeyes restaurant in Miami on New Year’s Eve, marking her transition from a partnership for Hottie Sauce to becoming a franchise owner. The South Beach location hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Thee Stallion present, as she expressed gratitude and excitement for this new venture. The rapper interacted with staff, fans, and served chicken sandwiches, emphasizing a message of kindness and positivity in her leadership approach. Megan’s journey with Popeyes began in 2021, and she looks forward to empowering Black women through her restaurant ventures. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/megan-thee-stallion-opens-popeyes-restaurant-1236148843/