Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team (11-3, 2-1 in the Big Ten) led by as many as 15 points in their 90-80 victory over the Washington Huskies (9-5, 1-2 in the Big Ten) Sunday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers shot 68% from the field in the first half and 52% for the entire game. They shot 43% from three-point range while Washington only made 29% of their three-point baskets.

Lamar Wilkerson scored 22 points to lead Indiana in scoring while Tayton Conerway had 20 while making all four of his three-point field goals. Conor Enright finished with 12 points and nine assists.

Indiana’s bench outscored Washington’s bench 26-11. Trent Sisley scored 10 points for the Hoosiers. All of those points came in the second half to help Indiana push their lead back to double digits after Washington had cut the lead below 10.

Hannes Steinbach led Washington in scoring with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana is back in action at Maryland (7-7) on Wednesday night at 6:30. Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

Hot Shooting Propels Hoosiers to 90-80 Win over Washington was originally published on wibc.com