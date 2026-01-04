Source: Peloton / Peloton

Eminem Was 2025’s Most Streamed Rapper on YouTube

Eminem ended 2025 as the most streamed rapper on YouTube worldwide, with over 4.51 billion views. Despite YouTube withdrawing its streaming data from Billboard’s chart count in 2026, Eminem’s global fanbase continues to grow. His massive visual footprint on YouTube includes iconic videos like “Without Me” and “Lose Yourself.” Despite the change in Billboard’s policy, Eminem remains one of the most visible and played artists in the world across multiple platforms. Fans continue to tune in to his music, showcasing his enduring popularity. Source: https://eminem.news/youtube-2025.html