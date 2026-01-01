Source: Daniel Jackson / GQ

The Weeknd is the highest-paid musician of 2025

Canadian singer The Weeknd has been named the highest-paid musician of 2025, earning a staggering $298 million over the past year. His album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ debuted at #1 in America, and his ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ grossed $1 billion, making him the first solo male artist to achieve this. The Weeknd also broke streaming records, with his hit ‘Blinding Lights’ surpassing five billion streams on Spotify. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé followed closely behind in earnings, with Beyoncé joining the billionaire club in 2025. The top 10 highest-paid musicians of the year also include Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Drake. Source: https://www.jacarandafm.com/news/entertainment/weeknd-highest-paid-artist-forbes-net-worth